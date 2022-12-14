ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Arlington High School basketball team will have a game with Spackenkill High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Arlington High School
Spackenkill High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Warwick Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Newburgh Free Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
