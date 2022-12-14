ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto Bay, FL

Palmetto Bay, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Palmetto Bay.

The Miami Palmetto Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.

Miami Palmetto Senior High School
Westminster Christian School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Miami Palmetto Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Miami Palmetto Senior High School
Westminster Christian School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy