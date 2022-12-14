ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore.

The Owings Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Lansdowne High School on December 14, 2022, 12:43:00.

Owings Mills High School
Lansdowne High School
December 14, 2022
12:43:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Forest Park High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 12:45:00.

Forest Park High School
Carver Vo-Technical High School
December 14, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Chesapeake High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 12:45:00.

Chesapeake High School
Benjamin Franklin High School
December 14, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Bel Air High School basketball team will have a game with Perry Hall High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Bel Air High School
Perry Hall High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Patterson Mill High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Patterson Mill High School
Eastern Technical High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Chapelgate Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.

Chapelgate Christian Academy
The Park School of Baltimore
December 14, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The St. Maria Goretti basketball team will have a game with St. Frances Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

St. Maria Goretti
St. Frances Academy
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Forest Park High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 14:15:00.

Forest Park High School
Carver Vo-Technical High School
December 14, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Carver Vo-Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Forest Park High School on December 14, 2022, 14:15:00.

Carver Vo-Technical High School
Forest Park High School
December 14, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Chesapeake High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 14:15:00.

Chesapeake High School
Benjamin Franklin High School
December 14, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Parkville High School basketball team will have a game with Overlea High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Parkville High School
Overlea High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bel Air High School basketball team will have a game with Perry Hall High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Bel Air High School
Perry Hall High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Edgewood High School basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Edgewood High School
Kenwood High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Patterson Mill High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Patterson Mill High School
Eastern Technical High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The New Town High School basketball team will have a game with Milford Mill Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

New Town High School
Milford Mill Academy
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Failure Factory: Project Baltimore investigates 'ghost students'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On March 1, 2021, the Fox45 News investigative unit, Project Baltimore, broke the story. A Baltimore City mother, Tiffany France, came forward with stunning information about her son’s education. In four years at Augusta Fells High School, he passed just three classes. France said she didn’t know her son was failing, because the school was still promoting him through the course levels. When Fox45 obtained his transcripts, we learned his grade point average was 0.13, yet he was ranked 62 of 120 in his class. France’s son was not the only child being failed by this school.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge South Dorchester football players shop for toy drive

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge South Dorchester football team recently went shopping for the Dorchester Santa Toy Drive, making sure children in Dorchester County get a gift this holiday season. What a great way to give back to the community!. We want to hear your good news, just email...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Former Mondawmin Target makes way for redevelopment, new community hub

What was once a Target store in west Baltimore will become a community hub to be called The Village at Mondawmin. Crews on Thursday began to raze the facade of the building to make way for a revitalization plan that will include medical and social services for older adults, health care-related services, workforce development opportunities and child care services, according to a statement.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Designs for the completion of Rash Field Park have been released

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Updated conceptual designs for the completion of Rash Field Park were released Thursday. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore said the new designs build upon the success from phase one, which opened in November 2021, and has a community-first approach. "We are still several years from opening,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket

HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
wnav.com

Favorite Greek Resaurant Re-Opens in Edgewater After Being Wiped Out By Tornado

Chris's Charcoal Pit owners and staff remember the tornado spawned by storm Ida well. They crouched in the refrigerator and freezer area of their old place on 1946 West St. when the sky turned dark and green. That strip shopping area was virtually destroyed by the EF-2 twister that mangled homes, trees, and power lines throughout the city and Edgewater. But, now there is good news for folks who have missed the popular Greek restaurant that was visited regularly by Annapolis city dwellers, nearby businesses, and even Governor Larry Hogan. It's reopening in Edgewater, 3283 Solomon's Island Rd, Edgewater. Customers and Annapolis business associations heralded word of the re-opening. The new location in the old K-Mart Shopping Center in an area that used to have a Chinese food restaurant. A re-opening date has yet to be announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time $1,000 bonus checks to be sent out to millions tomorrow

There is only one day left before employees at a Maryland school district receive an early Christmas present in the form of a bonus payment of $1,000. This bonus for employees at Anne Arundel County Public Schools is intended as a payment that received the full backing of the board of education. The money will be prorated based on an employee’s full-time equivalency, and it will be sent to all permanent employees aside from those on a leave of absence by Dec. 16, AACPS says.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy