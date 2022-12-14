Baltimore, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 15 high school 🏀 games in Baltimore.
The Owings Mills High School basketball team will have a game with Lansdowne High School on December 14, 2022, 12:43:00.
The Forest Park High School basketball team will have a game with Carver Vo-Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Chesapeake High School basketball team will have a game with Benjamin Franklin High School on December 14, 2022, 12:45:00.
The Bel Air High School basketball team will have a game with Perry Hall High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Patterson Mill High School basketball team will have a game with Eastern Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Chapelgate Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.
The St. Maria Goretti basketball team will have a game with St. Frances Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Parkville High School basketball team will have a game with Overlea High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Edgewood High School basketball team will have a game with Kenwood High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
The New Town High School basketball team will have a game with Milford Mill Academy on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
