Louisville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00. Western High School Butler Traditional High School December 14, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fairdale High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00. Fairdale High School Pleasure Ridge Park High School December 14, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seneca High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00. Seneca High School Male High School December 14, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00. Atherton High School duPont Manual High School December 14, 2022 13:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The John Hardin High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00. John Hardin High School Saint Xavier High School December 14, 2022 14:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The WEB Dubois Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00. WEB Dubois Academy Holy Cross High School December 14, 2022 14:30:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Butler Traditional High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on December 14, 2022, 14:45:00. Butler Traditional High School Fern Creek High School December 14, 2022 14:45:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The duPont Manual High School basketball team will have a game with Presentation Academy on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00. duPont Manual High School Presentation Academy December 14, 2022 15:00:00 Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00. Bethlehem High School Highlands Latin School December 14, 2022 15:00:00 Freshman Boys Basketball