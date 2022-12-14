Louisville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.
The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Fairdale High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Seneca High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
The John Hardin High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
The WEB Dubois Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
The Butler Traditional High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on December 14, 2022, 14:45:00.
The duPont Manual High School basketball team will have a game with Presentation Academy on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
The WEB Dubois Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
