ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 10 high school 🏀 games in Louisville.

The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Butler Traditional High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Western High School
Butler Traditional High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Fairdale High School basketball team will have a game with Pleasure Ridge Park High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Fairdale High School
Pleasure Ridge Park High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Seneca High School basketball team will have a game with Male High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Seneca High School
Male High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Atherton High School basketball team will have a game with duPont Manual High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Atherton High School
duPont Manual High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The John Hardin High School basketball team will have a game with Saint Xavier High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

John Hardin High School
Saint Xavier High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The WEB Dubois Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

WEB Dubois Academy
Holy Cross High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The Butler Traditional High School basketball team will have a game with Fern Creek High School on December 14, 2022, 14:45:00.

Butler Traditional High School
Fern Creek High School
December 14, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The duPont Manual High School basketball team will have a game with Presentation Academy on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

duPont Manual High School
Presentation Academy
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Bethlehem High School basketball team will have a game with Highlands Latin School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Bethlehem High School
Highlands Latin School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

The WEB Dubois Academy basketball team will have a game with Holy Cross High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

WEB Dubois Academy
Holy Cross High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy