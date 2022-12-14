Willsboro, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Willsboro.
The Seton Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with Willsboro Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Seton Catholic Central High School
Willsboro Senior High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball
The Seton Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with Willsboro Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Seton Catholic Central High School
Willsboro Senior High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
