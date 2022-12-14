ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willsboro, NY

Willsboro, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Willsboro.

The Seton Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with Willsboro Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Seton Catholic Central High School
Willsboro Senior High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Basketball

The Seton Catholic Central High School basketball team will have a game with Willsboro Senior High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Seton Catholic Central High School
Willsboro Senior High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

mynbc5.com

Malone Central School District appoints interim superintendent

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.Y. — The Malone Central School District has appointed an interim superintendent to replace outgoing administrator Jerry Griffin. On Tuesday, the Board of Education appointed Glens Falls resident Stanley Maziejka to lead the school district beginning on Jan. 3. Maziejka has served as a school superintendent at...
MALONE, NY
bhsregister.com

BREAKING NEWS: Principal Lauren McBride announces resignation

Tuesday, December 13, Lauren McBride publicly announced her upcoming resignation as principal of Burlington High School. The news was revealed this evening in an email from Superintendent Tom Flanagan. “While I am saddened by this news, I understand that she has been presented with an opportunity that she feels she...
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Winter storm watch in effect for Adirondacks

The National Weather Service office in Burlington Wednesday morning issued a winter storm watch for the Adirondack region, including the Tri-Lakes communities of Lake Placid, Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake. The winter storm watch is in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 to 7 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Estimated...
TUPPER LAKE, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

The Northeast braces for latest winter storm

With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Deep Dives: An Illustrated Guide to the Two and a Half Dive Bars at the Five Corners in Essex Junction

The Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost. Protons, electrons, neutrons. Birth, life, death. The fundamentals of our universe are built on the power of three. Vermont, too, houses a formidable and essential triumvirate — a trio of singular dive bars all within steps of Five Corners in Essex Junction: Park Place Tavern & Grill, the Hornets' Nest, and Murray's Tavern & Grill. Within these 12 walls, there's a barstool for every mood, craving and manner of company.
ESSEX, VT
albanymagic.com

Updated Snowfall Amounts for the Capital Region

It’s a pretty big storm and numbers have been all over the place the last couple days, but as it approaches the Capital Region and the Northeast, snow totals are becoming clearer. In the higher elevations of Warren, Saratoga, Fulton and Herkimer Counties, as much as two feet of...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Milton Police Department say a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Route 7 in Milton. Emergency crews shutdown the road near Catamount Drive for hours as they worked the scene. Police say the pedestrian that was hit, died on the scene after life-saving measures were taken.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

A Montpelier Farmer Digs for Another Kind of Earthly Bounty — Old and Rare Bottles

The idea of digging around her property for buried treasures first came to Laura Smith-Riva in a dream. But it took some groundhogs to turn that dream into reality. In 2018, Smith-Riva and her husband, Vincenzo Riva, bought an 1823 farmhouse and land on Berlin Street in Montpelier. Two years later, Smith-Riva was standing in her yard on their hilly, 10-acre sheep farm when she spotted something glimmering in the sun: a perfectly square glass bottle that the groundhogs had unearthed. She dug it up, washed it and, upon researching it, determined that it was a perfume bottle from the 1920s.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

South Burlington Police investigate shots fired at park

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a local park Tuesday evening. It happened around 7:53 p.m. at Jaycee Park. Police say they received a report of a black male firing a gun. When officers arrived the man was gone. Police searched the area and say there was no evidence that anyone was shot or injured. Officers were able to recover ballistic evidence.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Crews respond to fire at Upper Valley recycling facility

Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were discovered during a fire in their Bethel home Tuesday morning. Burlington Police held a heavy police presence for a least 4 hours Monday night on North Avenue. More affordable housing completed in Plattsburgh. Updated: 6 hours ago. Plattsburgh town...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Heavy police presence in Burlington ends with arrest

A fire in Hartford is under investigation after Casella workers got more than they bargained for while trying to recycle. Plattsburgh town leaders are celebrating the completion of a new housing development. Vermont Almanac wraps up the year from experiences to weather; includes Gary Sadowsky. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington man arrested following police standoff

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Burlington man is in custody following a violent standoff that closed down North Avenue for nearly five hours Monday night. Police say they arrested Vincent Ford, 26, for assault, arson, and resisting arrest after he reportedly threatened to kill his roommate. They say he then barricaded himself in the house and police deployed their emergency response unit. They say Ford -- who was highly intoxicated and is known to police because of prior incidents -- armed himself with two knives and a hammer and set fire to the curtains. He fled the house after midnight, jumping from the roof. Police deployed a beanbag shotgun after he resisted arrest.
BURLINGTON, VT
