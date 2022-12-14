ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Rocky Mount, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Rocky Mount.

The Nolesville High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Nolesville High School
Northern Nash High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Nolesville High School basketball team will have a game with Northern Nash High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Nolesville High School
Northern Nash High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

