Ashland County, OH

Ashland commissioners hear update on OSU Nutrition Assistance Program

By Barry Fortune
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
Ashland County Board of Commissioners

Tuesday, Dec. 13 meeting

KEY ACTION Jackie Wasilewski from the OSU Extension Office gave a detailed report on recent 4-H activity in the county and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

DISCUSSION “SNAP-Ed is a national nutrition program funded through Ohio State University,” said Wasilewski. “The contract holder is Job and Family Services and they provide nutritional programming for those receiving SNAP-Ed.”

She also said participation numbers in 4-H have rebounded since pre-COVID.

“We are back up to 2019 levels and definitely up from last year,” she added.

Also, county Fair Board President Marty Wesner told commissioners of future plans for building renovations and new offices at the fairgrounds.

Other action at the Ashland Commissioners meeting

  • Approved and entered into a contract with Lexipol, LLC in the amount of $13,093 for annual law enforcement policy manual updates and for $14,046 for a one-time program implementation fee.
  • Authorized an agreement with the Erie County Detention Center to provide 10 youth detention beds per day at a rate of $70 per day, effective Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2023.
  • Approved the closure of county buildings for the Christmas holiday at noon on Friday, Dec. 23, with the buildings to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
  • Accepted a quote for $110,197 from Ritter’s Office Outfitters for the purchase and installation of office partitions at the Department of Job and Family Services.
  • Authorized a $400 travel expense for Engineer’s Office employees Michael Weber, Ryley Fenton and Ben Rogers to attend a commercial pesticide recertification conference in Akron.
  • Approved a cooperative agreement with the city of Ashland to submit an application to the Ohio Public Works Commission for the replacement of a bridge in the city for which $300,000 will come from the American Rescue Plan Act and $136,083 will be paid from gas and motor vehicles. The remaining balance will be paid using Ohio Public Works Commission funding. County Engineer Ed Meixner was at the meeting to provide an update and answer questions on why the bridge repair must be a shared expense between the county and city.

UP NEXT Meets at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in the conference room on the second floor of the County Office Building. Meetings also are livestreamed on the county's Facebook page.

