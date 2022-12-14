Portsmouth, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Portsmouth.
The Pingree High School basketball team will have a game with Portsmouth Abbey School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Pingree High School
Portsmouth Abbey School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
Varsity Girls Basketball
