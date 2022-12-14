Pittsboro, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pittsboro.
The Chatham Central High School basketball team will have a game with Northwood High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Chatham Central High School
Northwood High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Silk Hope School basketball team will have a game with Horton Middle School on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.
Silk Hope School
Horton Middle School
December 14, 2022
13:15:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball
