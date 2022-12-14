ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Pittsboro, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Pittsboro.

The Chatham Central High School basketball team will have a game with Northwood High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Chatham Central High School
Northwood High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Silk Hope School basketball team will have a game with Horton Middle School on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.

Silk Hope School
Horton Middle School
December 14, 2022
13:15:00
Middle School Boys And Girls Basketball

