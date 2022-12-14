Grundy, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Grundy.
The Richlands High School basketball team will have a game with Grundy High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Richlands High School
Grundy High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Richlands High School basketball team will have a game with Grundy High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
Richlands High School
Grundy High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Richlands High School basketball team will have a game with Grundy High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Richlands High School
Grundy High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
