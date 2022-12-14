High Point, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in High Point.
The Page High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Guilford High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:00.
Page High School
Southwest Guilford High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Seaforth High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest Guilford High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Seaforth High School
Southwest Guilford High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0