ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meyersdale, PA

Meyersdale, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Meyersdale.

The Conemaugh Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Meyersdale Area High School on December 14, 2022, 13:15:00.

Conemaugh Valley High School
Meyersdale Area High School
December 14, 2022
13:15:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Conemaugh Valley High School basketball team will have a game with Meyersdale Area High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Conemaugh Valley High School
Meyersdale Area High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8tv.com

Altoona Area School District Act 120

The Altoona Area School District is setting the record straight clarifying a possibly new adaptation to a school policy. Officials are clarifying that trained ACT 120 certified police officers in the school district would have access to AR-15 semi-automatic rifles in the case of an emergency —- We’re told...
WTAJ

Winter weather crashes: Traffic accidents reported in Central PA

(WTAJ) — As a winter storm brings ice and snow across Central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Dec. 15, traffic accidents and vehicle crashes are being reported by local emergency services. A section of I-80 in Centre County was closed due to a vehicle accident. I-99 in Blair County was also closed for a short period of […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

POWER OUTAGES IN HOMER CITY, ARMAGH AREAS TODAY

Outages have been reported throughout the county this morning. Penelec has reported an outage this morning in Homer City Borough affecting a handful of customers. 226 Penelec customers in Homer City, Center Township and Brush Valley Township are without power. Witnesses say that the power outage came after an explosion that sounded like a transformer blowing. No word yet on the exact cause. Fire crews are on the scene of power lines reported down on Fire Academy Road at 6:30 this morning. It’s not known if the two incidents are connected.
HOMER CITY, PA
WJAC TV

Winter storm to bring snow, ice to our region Thursday

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Clouds roll in on Wednesday and mixture of ice, snow, and rain arrives for Thursday. Winter Storm Watches and Ice Storm Warnings have been issued ahead of this storm system. Our southern counties, such as Cambria and Somerset should expect more ice than snow, while...
SOMERSET, PA
garrettcounty.org

Garrett County Facilities and Buildings Closed - December 15, 2022

Due to the ice storm that will blanket the area, all Garrett County facilities and buildings, except for essential services, will be closed on Thursday, December 15, 2022. County Employees will be on Administrative Leave. In addition, the Garrett County Courthouse and Circuit Court will be closed.
wtaj.com

Sunshine today before an icy mix arrives Thursday

This morning will be cold and frosty. Temperatures will be in the twenties. Today high pressure will be in place. We will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will reach the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be from the north and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s. Tonight we will have a mainly to partially clear sky.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Road closure on Route 3003 bridge in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is implementing a bridge closure on Route 3003 (Draketown Road) at the intersection with T-393 (Conn Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township due to some undermining of the stone abutment. This restriction is being implemented in the interest of safety and will be effective immediately. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford burglar leaves trail for police at multiple homes

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man got himself into hot water after allegedly breaking into multiple houses in Bedford and leaving behind an item from the previous house, according to charges filed. State police said they were called to multiple burglaries in the Bedford area that ultimately led to the arrest of Jorge […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
ems1.com

Former Md. EMS chief gets plea deal in poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — The latest and last plea deal in West Virginia's largest known deer poaching case exchanged jail time for home incarceration, and will allow the defendant to work while he wears an ankle monitor. In January, 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in...
KEYSER, WV
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cow statue dumped on Somerset lawn, property vandalized

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Somerset Borough Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a group teens who vandalized a property and left something quite peculiar on the owners lawn. A concrete cow painted like a zebra was dumped in the lawn of a resident in the Brierwood neighborhood. According to […]
SOMERSET, PA
wtae.com

One person hurt in North Versailles crash

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash in North Versailles on Wednesday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Crooked Run Road. The vehicle ended up on its side during the crash. There was no word on the condition of the person who was...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona water and sewage costs may increase in 2023

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Inflation is continuing to keep costs up, and monthly water and sewage bills may add up even more in 2023. The Altoona Water Authority is proposing a rate increase of 8% for water and 15% for sewer for next year’s base charges. Authority Controller Gina DeRubeis said the increase is to […]
ALTOONA, PA
fox8tv.com

Towne Manor Motel Condemed

The Towne Manor motel in Johnstown has been condemned by city officials for what they call poor living conditions. The legal notice was posted on the motel doors Monday afternoon and now residents have just forty-eight hours to leave. About a dozen people have been staying in The Towne Manor...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy