Meyersdale, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Outages have been reported throughout the county this morning. Penelec has reported an outage this morning in Homer City Borough affecting a handful of customers. 226 Penelec customers in Homer City, Center Township and Brush Valley Township are without power. Witnesses say that the power outage came after an explosion that sounded like a transformer blowing. No word yet on the exact cause. Fire crews are on the scene of power lines reported down on Fire Academy Road at 6:30 this morning. It’s not known if the two incidents are connected.

HOMER CITY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO