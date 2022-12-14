The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Read full article on original website
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
Gwen Stefani Reveals Why Husband Blake Shelton Is Exiting ‘The Voice’ After 22 Seasons
A little over a month after Blake Shelton announced his departure from The Voice, his wife and fellow coach Gwen Stefani reveals why the country music star is leaving the show. While speaking to Extra, Stefani shared details about Blake Shelton’s decision. “I think that Blake – I don’t know,...
Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on ‘The Voice’
Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year. “Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”
Blake Shelton ditches ‘The Voice’ to focus on parenting with Gwen Stefani: 'I take that job very seriously'
Blake Shelton discussed why he's stepping away from his career, particularly "The Voice" to spend more time with his stepsons from Gwen Stefani's former marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton’s Fanbase ‘Very Country’ Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
Blake Shelton’s Hallmark Movie: How to Watch ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’
Blake Shelton’s fifth installment of the Hallmark Come Home For Christmas franchise is streaming now. The country music singer helped... The post Blake Shelton’s Hallmark Movie: How to Watch ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He’s ‘So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me’ (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale
The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!. Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment. To kick things off, season 22 coaches...
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
Blake Shelton Reveals What The Cast of ‘The Voice’ Should Give Him as a Retirement Gift
The longest-running coach of The Voice, Blake Shelton sat down with his fellow coaches to talk about retirement gifts. It turns out that the country singer wants a lot more than just a bag of corn and soil for his retirement, like what his wife Gwen Stefani said. Coaches Receive...
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Blake Shelton says he’s leaving ‘The Voice’ to ‘invest’ in his stepfather duties
When Blake Shelton leaves "The Voice" in 2023, he will be turning his chair for a new audience: the family he shares with wife Gwen Stefani. During a Dec. 7 interview with People, Shelton, 46, opened up about how being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — has changed him.
‘The Voice’ Season 22 Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect
'The Voice' Season 22 finale will feature two hours of performances before the winner is revealed. Here's everything to know about the big night.
Reckless Kelly Will Retire From Touring in 2025
Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly are on the road to retirement — at least from touring. The band tell Rolling Stone that beginning in 2023, they will begin to reduce the number of tour dates they commit to, and they intend to retire from the road entirely come 2025.
Brantley Gilbert on Jelly Roll and a Wave of New Country Outlaws [Exclusive Interview]
Brantley Gilbert has two words for anyone who wants to tell him that, in 2022, there's not room for rock or rap in country music. They're not the two words you might be thinking of. A decade ago, when the "Heaven by Then" singer was just beginning his mainstream country...
Kenny Chesney Dedicates Touching New Song ‘Da Ruba Girl’ to Late Dog [Listen]
Kenny Chesney is remembering his late dog and pal, Ruby, with a brand-new charity song, “Da Ruba Girl.” All proceeds from the track will go to the Stray Rescue of St. Louis, which is one of the biggest animal shelters in the nation. This release comes just days after Ruby’s death on Sunday (Dec. 4).
Tyler Hubbard Delivers Toys to Kids at Vanderbilt Hospital [Watch]
Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
How Jelly Roll Rolled Past Skeptics to Score a Huge Radio Hit
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) There's an important, ongoing conversation happening right now about diversity in the format, and while change is slow and debatable, it's pretty clear that for decades, clean cut, white males have had the easiest time notching radio hits. Artists from other genres inspire a related, but separate kind of skepticism in decision makers. With hits in rock and hip-hop before "Son of a Sinner" was released to radio, Jelly Roll checked that box, too.
