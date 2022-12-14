ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Charlottesville.

The Tandem Friends School basketball team will have a game with Covenant School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Tandem Friends School
Covenant School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

The Tandem Friends School basketball team will have a game with Covenant School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Tandem Friends School
Covenant School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Harrisonburg High School basketball team will have a game with Albemarle High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Harrisonburg High School
Albemarle High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Tandem Friends School basketball team will have a game with Covenant School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Tandem Friends School
Covenant School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

