Johnstown, PA

Cairnbrook, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Ferndale Area High School basketball team will have a game with Shade JrSr High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Ferndale Area High School
Shade JrSr High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Philipsburg, December 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bald Eagle Area High School basketball team will have a game with Philipsburg Osceola Area High School on December 16, 2022, 16:25:00.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 9:08 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. TWO-HOUR DELAY. Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. Brookville Head Start 1. Brookville Head Start 2.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Sunshine Tuesday with snow, rain mix coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine takes over for Tuesday. It'll still be on the cold side with lows in the 20's and highs near 40 degrees. Clouds increase on Wednesday ahead of a storm system that will impact the Northeast through the middle and late parts of the week. The potentially biggest impact time frame for our area is late Wednesday night and into Thursday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Missing Bedford County woman found after two weeks

UPDATE — State police say 27-year-old Zoe Thomas of Everett was located on Wednesday, Dec. 13 after she was reported missing for two weeks. ORIGINAL STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The search is on for an Everett woman that was last seen in Altoona on Nov. 25. State police in Bedford are looking for […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 8 Crash

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital after a crash on Route 8 North last night. It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection with the Clearview Mall and Sheetz gas station. Dispatchers say three vehicles were involved in the crash, but the cause of the accident is not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man with gun holds up gas station in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man armed with a gun held up the Sunoco on the 1600 block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood. The robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The store clerk told police the robber stole money and then ran off. No one was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WDTV

Truck on its side impacts traffic on I-68

HAZLETON, W.Va (WDTV) - A single-truck accident on I-68 has one lane shut down westbound. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. at mile marker 29 westbound on I-68 in Hazelton, according to the Preston County 911 Center. The truck was the only vehicle involved in the accident. One lane...
HAZELTON, WV
wccsradio.com

WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY

A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
HOMER CITY, PA
wccsradio.com

ICE STORM WARNING STARTS TONIGHT

Icy roadways may be in store for drivers tomorrow as an ice storm makes its way through Indiana County. The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning starting at 10:00 tonight running until 10:00 Thursday night and will affect Indiana County along with portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Pydynowski talks about what we can expect to see over the next 24 hours.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Trio charged after large fight in parking lot near Altoona bar

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of badly injuring two people in a large fight that started in a bar in Altoona. Jeremy Fornbacher, 29, of Williamsburg, Brandon Smida, 21, of Altoona, and Hunter Learn, 20, of Altoona, were seen on video punching and kicking a man and […]
ALTOONA, PA
