Dearborn, MI

Dearborn, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dearborn.

The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Fordson High School
Divine Child High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Troy High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Troy High School
Dearborn High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The Troy High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Troy High School
Dearborn High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Ann Arbor News

Staff illnesses close Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elementary Thursday, Dec. 15

ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor’s Burns Park Elelmentary School is closed Thursday, Dec. 15, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent Jeanice Swift said the school was unable to ensure sufficient staffing for the day, causing the district to cancel classes and all before and after school activities. There will be no remote instruction.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Gold Star Detroit FC building 5,000-seat stadium to share with Madonna University

A sports stadium being built at Madonna University next year will bring new event experiences to Livonia. Madonna is allowing Gold Star Detroit FC, a newly-formed professional soccer club, to build the stadium on part of the former Ladywood High School property at 14680 Newburgh Road. The site is currently the football and track and field practice field. Madonna plans to find a new space for its track and field programs to practice.
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle hauler hits I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor, ripping top off Jeep

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vehicle hauler hit an overpass on I-94 in Ann Arbor on Thursday and kept going, despite ripping the top off a new Jeep. Firefighters were called to eastbound I-94 at Stone School just before 6 p.m. on reports of a collapsed bridge. They discovered that the bridge had been hit by a truck that did not stop. That truck was never located.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A look inside Wayne County's salt distribution process each winter

Should 4 to 5 inches of snow arrive as predicted Dec. 21-23, Wayne County plow trucks will be ready to clear the roads. The county prepares its plow trucks and salt in advance to ensure road conditions are as safe as possible. To prevent icy roads, "salt trucks are kept loaded with salt and ready to go 24 hours a day, seven days a week in anticipation of snowfalls," according to Wayne County's website. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
ANN ARBOR, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken Lincoln Park woman arrested

WYANDOTTE — A 24-year-old Lincoln Park woman was arrested for drunken driving at 2:28 a.m. Dec. 11 after she was seen driving 80 mph on Fort Street without her vehicle’s headlights on. A traffic stop was initiated at Fort Street near Eureka Road. The driver showed signs of...
LINCOLN PARK, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Quarterback Enters The Transfer Portal

The Michigan Wolverines now have five players who have entered the transfer portal, with the latest being quarterback Alan Bowman. According to reports, Bowman intends to stay with the team until the end of the season as Michigan prepares for the College Football Playoff semifinal against TCU. After two seasons...
ANN ARBOR, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
MLive

Trinity Health Michigan to build $238 million hospital in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, MI -- Trinity Health Michigan has announced plans to build a replacement hospital in Livingston County that will open in 2025. The addition of this hospital plans to integrate both medical and surgical care by connecting with the health provider’s existing Brighton medical center at 7575 Grand River Ave. Construction for the four-story 174,000-square-foot facility is set to begin in early 2023.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor Public Schools issues health advisory amid rise in student, staff illnesses

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools released a health advisory on Thursday as many of its schools are experiencing a rise in illnesses among staff and students. In an email written to the school community, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift and executive director of Student and School Health Jenna Bacolor shared that absences among students and staff have increased as a result.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Flu cases rise while RSV cases fall, two Detroit area health systems report

Two Metro Detroit health care leaders said Thursday influenza is on the rise in Michigan while cases of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have been trending down. The region is experiencing the "triple demic" of influenza, RSV and COVID-19, said Matt Sims, director of infectious disease research at Corewell Health East, formerly known as Beaumont Health.
DETROIT, MI
