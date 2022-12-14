Dearborn, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Dearborn.
The Fordson High School basketball team will have a game with Divine Child High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
Fordson High School
Divine Child High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Troy High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Troy High School
Dearborn High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The Troy High School basketball team will have a game with Dearborn High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Troy High School
Dearborn High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
