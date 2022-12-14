ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Port Huron.

The Lapeer East High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Lapeer East High School
Port Huron Northern High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball

The St. Clair High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

St. Clair High School
Port Huron Northern High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Oakland Press

Forty Oakland schools fail to meet standards, get state and local help

Forty schools in Oakland County will be receiving help from the state to improve their performance in several areas, including student academic growth and graduation rates. Fifty-four school districts throughout the state were identified as needing assistance from the state. The schools in Oakland are a mix of alternative, charter and public schools.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Lapeer County’s largest tree found in Imlay City

IMLAY CITY — Imlay City resident Eli Greenman recently won the prize for having Lapeer County’s largest tree in ReLeaf Michigan’s “Big Tree Hunt.”. The giant black willow on Greenman’s property was measured to have a circumference of 108.5 inches. The award recipient was feted...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Elks Memorial Service

The Port Huron Elks Lodge 343 Lodge Officers and Past Exalted Rulers assisted with our annual Elks Memorial Service honoring the twelve Elk Members we’ve lost during the last 12 months. This remembrance takes place Nationwide within Elkdom on the first Sunday of every December, with our service beginning...
PORT HURON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Macomb County man thought he was going to have a heart attack when he won a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Ruby Red Wild Time instant game. The lucky 46-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 5955 18 Mile Road in Sterling Heights.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Separate fatal shootings in Detroit • Prosecutors go off on new Crumbley request • Farmington man's recovery

WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are multiple fatal shootings since Tuesday night that have kept Detroit police busy this morning. In one case, the police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.
DETROIT, MI
healthcaredive.com

Trinity Health to build $238M hospital outside Detroit

Trinity Health announced Tuesday that it plans to build a $238 million hospital in Brighton, Michigan, a suburb outside Detroit. The new 56-bed hospital will be built on Trinity’s existing medical campus in Brighton, which will expand the available services to include both medical and surgical care. The new...
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

New Detroit Soul restaurant location gets boost from Motor City Match

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tuesday meant celebration time for two Detroit entrepreneurs who are growing their footprint in the restaurant industry. From their first Detroit Soul location on E. Eight Mile to their newest one on East Jefferson which opens this week in a historic former Kresge department store location, at Lakewood.
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
