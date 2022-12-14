Port Huron, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Port Huron.
The Lapeer East High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Lapeer East High School
Port Huron Northern High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Freshman Girls Basketball
The St. Clair High School basketball team will have a game with Port Huron Northern High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
St. Clair High School
Port Huron Northern High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
