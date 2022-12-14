ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Frederick, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The North Hagerstown High School basketball team will have a game with Linganore High School on December 13, 2022, 21:00:00.

North Hagerstown High School
Linganore High School
December 13, 2022
21:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved. Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomeryschoolsmd.org

MCPS Students Dually Enrolled at Montgomery College Will No Longer Be Charged Tuition

Due to a recent change in a Maryland law, students will not be charged to participate in dual-enrollment programs. Montgomery College will refund students who have paid tuition for college courses taken this fall. Students taking college courses during the remainder of this school year will not be charged tuition but may still be responsible for other college cost such as textbooks or fees, depending on the Dual Enrollment Program in which they are enrolled and their qualification for financial assistance. Beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, all eligible students may take approved college courses at no cost. For additional information, please review the FAQ sheet.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Lottery Player Wins $191,129 Jackpot Prize in Frederick

Per the Maryland Lottery: A FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers ticket sold in Frederick on Dec. 14 will make the holidays even brighter for the person who played the $10 game and won its $191,129 progressive jackpot prize. The site of the lucky sale was Wawa #8513 located at 1001 West Patrick Street in Frederick. Sales of the game closed after the big win. Lucky Numbers was one of the Lottery’s original FAST PLAY tickets, having launched in February 2020. The game featured a progressive jackpot that started at $100,000 and increased with the sale of each ticket until a jackpot-winning ticket was sold.
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Weather could have been worse, Frederick residents say

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The weather forecast going into Thursday was ominous with warnings of an ice storm on the way. Frederick resident Dan Schiffman said he “got up pretty early to check on the weather and it was warm enough. It wasn’t freezing, just rain.” But the threat of more severe weather […]
FREDERICK, MD
fox5dc.com

Water main break in Montgomery County prompts school closure

GERMANTOWN, Md. - A water main break in Montgomery County on Friday morning is causing delays and has prompted a school closure, as officials work to repair this break in the area since November. Montgomery County Police say the break happened along Clopper Road in Germantown, prompting crews to close...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
muhsciderpress.com

Applemen Football Season Comes to an End

The Musselman football team flipped things around this year. Last year the team had its only season not going over .500 (having at least a 5-5 record) since Coach Thomas has been the head coach. At the start of the pre-season last December, Coach Thomas met with his players and...
INWOOD, WV
theoakdalepost.com

Oakdale’s Girls Indoor Track Team is Running to its Next Victory!

On November 15th, the season begins for the girls’ indoor track and field team! This year, the team’s tryouts had more than a 30-person increase from last year. The coaches and athletes are looking forward to a speedy and successful season. The indoor track and field program at...
IJAMSVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Update on Hulu Skewer House, opening soon in Rockville (Photos)

Looks close to opening at 1488-B Rockville Pike. The restaurant is promising "the most authentic Chinese BBQ experience in Maryland." Tables and seating are in place in the dining room, and the permanent sign has been installed. Last night, it was already lit. While we await an official opening date announcement, take a sneak peek at their menu, from a website where you will be able to make online pickup or delivery orders directly from the restaurant when it opens.
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 24: Eldersburg love of 1823 and old friends at Liberatore’s

The 22nd day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was spent in Eldersburg with an incredible local journey with old friends. Mike McKelvin and Dante Liberatore own a restaurant and brewing company and shared their Carroll County life with Nestor. And John Maroon stopped by for three decades of sports tales about Cal Ripken Jr. and walking the Great Wall of China and the streets of Beijing together. Lots of delicious 1823 beer here and a toast to the late, great Vince Bagli and Chris Thomas.
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorepositive.com

Holiday crab cakes are the best ones!

The Maryland Crab Cake Tour returned to our downtown home at Faidley’s in Lexington Market (yes, they’re still at the same place for a few more months) with Roz Lane from The Maryland Lottery dropping by with holiday updates and Damye Hahn telling us how easy it is to ship the best crab cakes in the world fresh with a click.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Crash on Old Columbia Pike Thursday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a crash on the 13700 block of Old Columbia Pike in Burtonsville at approximately 1pm, according to MCFRS Lieutenant Franco Martinez. According to Martinez a person was extracted fro the vehicle, but there is no word on any possible injuries.
BURTONSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Community reacts to death of beloved Carroll County bike shop owner

WESTMINSTER -- A Carroll County community is mourning the loss of one of their own.Brad White, 55, died in a fire that broke out at his bike shop, White's Bicycles, Monday morning. People who knew white said he was a real fixture in the community. Many people, including Brian Pomeroy, still can't believe White is gone. Pomeroy essentially considered him family: growing up with him in New Windsor and being neighbors on Main Street with his business, Pomeroy Jewelers, for the last four years.Pomeroy said his friend had a charm you couldn't resist."He's very humorous, very funny guy," he said. "You...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

An icy mess is expected across DC, Maryland, and Virginia on Thursday. Here's how you can prepare.

WASHINGTON - A winter storm system is expected to bring freezing rain, ice, and sleet to the D.C. region beginning early Thursday. Here's what to expect and how to stay safe. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says an area of low pressure will push moisture into the D.C. region beginning sometime after 2 a.m. The rain that falls is expected to freeze on contact with the surface creating an icy mess on area roadways through the morning commute. This will likely be the first significant winter weather event of meteorological winter.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket

HAGERSTOWN, MD – A Pennsylvania Ironworker driving to work at his job in Washington, D.C. stopped at a Hagerstown Sheetz to buy a lottery ticket and ended up winning $50,000 in the Powerball drawing that night. According to the Maryland Lottery, Charles Mull woke up in the middle of the night and checked his $10 quick-pick ticket. “It was dark and I started to look at my bright phone around 1:30 a.m. I was very blurry-eyed, but it looked like I had four of the five numbers,” he said. He just missed hitting the estimated $116 million jackpot by one The post Ironworker wins $50,000 with Maryland lottery ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Kevin Willard on "getting your ass kicked," Reese's health and more minutes for Martinez

After his team was dominated from start to finish in a 87-60 loss to UCLA, Kevin Willard laid the scenario out plainly. "Once in a while, you get your ass kicked. It's part of life. They'll bounce back. They've bounced back so far. We've played good basketball. We'll get back to playing good basketball. It's, having a little adversity right now," he said after the Terps lost by the biggest margin in the 23-year history of Xfinity Center. "I think this is,it's good for you and again, getting a beat down every once in a while it's not the worst thing. It's not, you know, especially early on."
COLLEGE PARK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

4 men arrested in Montgomery County murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Thursday that four people face charges for killing a man whose body was found in a wooded area in Piney Branch on Nov. 9. Officers were in the 100 block of Colony Rd. shortly before 4 a.m. that day after they […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy