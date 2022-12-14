Glenview, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Glenview.
The New Trier High School basketball team will have a game with Glenbrook South High School on December 13, 2022, 22:00:00.
New Trier High School
Glenbrook South High School
December 13, 2022
22:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
The Hersey High School basketball team will have a game with Glenbrook South High School on December 13, 2022, 23:00:00.
Hersey High School
Glenbrook South High School
December 13, 2022
23:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
