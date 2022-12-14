ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torrance, CA

Lawndale, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Torrance High School basketball team will have a game with Lawndale High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Torrance High School
Lawndale High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Related
thecomeback.com

Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers

USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Water and Power Linemen Placed Ninth in International Lineman’s Rodeo

Pasadena ranked higher overall than the other Southern California municipalities in the International Lineman’s Rodeo held in Kansas City this October. Jeffrey Kightlinger, Pasadena Water and Power Interim General Manager, said the department recently participated in the International Lineman’s Rodeo in Kansas City and placed 9th in a field of 33 municipal utilities, and 67th out of 242 teams overall.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

L.A. public schools set new graduation record

Los Angeles public school officials are celebrating a record number of students graduating in the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Thursday. About 86.1% of students completed their graduation requirements, marking a 4.5% increase over 2020-2021 and a 7% increase over 2018-2019, the Los Angeles Unified School District said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Labor board makes shocking decision on USC athletes

In a landmark ruling, a local National Labor Relations Board has found that USC football and basketball players are employees of the university, Pac-12 and NCAA. If the finding is upheld in court, it could apply to athletes who play basketball or football at other private universities, giving them the rights of employees, including the right to unionize.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Near-freezing temperatures chill Southern California

You’d better bundle up before you head out for the day. Temperatures across the Los Angeles area were in the 30s and 40s Tuesday morning, even reaching 32 degrees in Ventura. Locations like Burbank, Woodland Hills, Pasadena, and San Bernardino saw near-freezing temperatures, and frost was spotted in some areas of the Southland. While temperatures […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Residents on high alert after mountain lion spotted prowling through Orange County neighborhood

Just days after legendary Los Angeles mountain lion P-22 was captured for examination, Orange County residents have reported the sighting of a different big cat prowling through their neighborhood. Surveillance and cell phone footage from several Mission Viejo homes shows a mountain lion slowly sauntering through yards early Thursday morning, putting residents on high alert. The sighting, near the Pacific Heights neighborhood, prompted warnings for from law enforcement, especially for pet owners, and some people out walking their dogs. "A lady stopped by and said, 'Hey, you'd better get inside, there's a mountain lion on the loose," said Cheri Oehlers.Students at Newhart Middle...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Off the Wall in Alhambra

On Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Alhambra Historical Society will host an event entitled “Off the Wall in Alhambra: The History of Alhambra’s Vans Store,” which will feature a presentation by Catherine Acosta, Vans’ Archivist and Brand Historian and Steve Van Doren, Vans’ Vice President of Promotions and Events and son of Vans co-founder Paul Van Doren. The presentation will take place at 7:00 pm at Alhambra’s Masonic Lodge, 9 West Woodward Avenue, Alhambra, CA 91801. The event will be free to the general public; light refreshments will be served; and parking is free. To register for the event, visit this link.
ALHAMBRA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Valencia Pei Wei Closes Location

The Pei Wei in Valencia announced in an email that the location has closed its doors, though it’s affiliated brand Pick Up Stix remains open.  In an email sent to reward members, the restaurant announced its closure.  “We  will miss our loyal fans and hope to see you at one of our other great locations ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board

PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man reported missing in Compton area

COMPTON – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 36-year-old man who has been diagnosed with autism and was last seen in an unincorporated area near Compton. Andrew Richard was last seen at approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday the...
COMPTON, CA
arcadiaquill.com

Pasadena’s Parrot Population

When walking around Pasadena, it’s common to hear the unmistakable screech of the city’s iconic parrots. For the most part, residents of Pasadena, Temple City, Alhambra, and Arcadia simply coexist with the birds, but some consider their unmistakable screeches to be an unwelcome annoyance. “I remember in elementary...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

CHP officer accident causes temporary 10 Freeway delays in West Covina

A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a three-vehicle accident on the 10 Eastbound Freeway at the Barranca St. exit, in West Covina around 2 p.m. Initial reports stated that the officer was unconscious at the time of the emergency call.Paramedics rushed the CHP officer and another person, both in stable condition, to a hospital, according to the West Covina Fire Department. A portion of the 10 Freeway was closed as first responders assisted and as the accident investigation was underway.Footage taken of the accident shows the officer sitting up in the stretcher while being loaded in the ambulance. No official word yet on the extent of his injuries.
WEST COVINA, CA
High school basketball game info.

