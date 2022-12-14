ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Holly Ridge, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Holly Ridge.

The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Varsity Girls Basketball

The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

WNCT

West Craven High School mourns loss of student

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11. Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive. West Craven High School officials said in a […]
VANCEBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 11, 12 & 13

Nancy Christine Cunningham, 64, of Newport passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Matthew Smitherman, Sea Level. Matthew Bynum Smitherman, 34,...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

WITN welcomes Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s First Alert weather team has a new chief at the helm. Zach Holder comes to Eastern Carolina from our fellow Gray Television station KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Zach will make his debut on Friday on WITN News First at Four. A graduate of Mississippi...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kuma Sushi, New Bern, NC

Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area. Kuma Sushi in New Bern, NC opened on Dec. 13. Owner Siri Warasitthinon said that she thought they were excited to bring a new restaurant experience to the area.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Tip-A-Cop held at Jacksonville diner

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local diner here in Eastern Carolina is getting some “official” help serving its customers. The Kettle Diner in Jacksonville hosted the Jacksonville Police Department in its annual Tip-A-Cop to support the Special Olympics. A Jacksonville Patrol Officer, Marta Krattiger, was serving up smiles...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Rocky Point Elementary teacher wins $25,000 Milken Educator Award

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - Rocky Point Elementary School teacher Jessica Barnette has even more to celebrate on her birthday Tuesday after she was surprised with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award. Barnette, who teaches kindergarten and first grade, received the award during a school assembly Tuesday. She is the first...
ROCKY POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Owner of popular Eastern North Carolina restaurant dies

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Latham “Bum” Dennis, the creator, owner and operator of Bum’s Restaurant in Ayden, has died. He founded the Ayden restaurant in 1963 and helped turn the eatery into a BBQ establishment in North Carolina. His method of fixing BBQ, cooking the pig over a wood fire, put his business on the […]
AYDEN, NC
publicradioeast.org

Once-forgotten Black cemetery included in Wreaths Across America in New Bern

On Saturday, the graves of thousands of veterans in eastern North Carolina will be adorned with wreaths ahead of the holiday season. Kevin Yates with Wreaths Across America New Bern said they came close to having enough wreaths for every one of the 6,773 veterans buried in the New Bern National Cemetery but fell about 1,200 short.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Local restaurant looking to feed 900 Onslow Co. kids

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Grazing Tray in Jacksonville is looking to feed 900 children in Onslow County. Boxes for Bellies is hosted by The Grazing Tray and is held in collaboration with The Chew Program. The Grazing Tray welcomed the public Monday to help them “pack out”. “It’s been a rough couple years,” said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport begins construction project, adding new crosswalks

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The City of Southport has begun a road construction project expected to make crossing the street safer. NCDOT crews are performing bulb out and crosswalk preparations on Howe Street at the corners of East and West Nash Streets. They’ll be cutting out sections of asphalt...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local resident wins brand new car after donating to raffle

Getting a brand-new car for just ten dollars may sound too good to be true, but for a Pender County man, it is very real. William Fagan is the lucky winner in this year’s “Cruisin for Kids” charity car raffle, which is put on by Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place or “WRAAP.”
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Brenda Lewis; service Dec. 16

Brenda Jo Newton Lewis, of Beaufort, died peacefully at home in Marshallberg on Saturday, December 10, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. Brenda was a devoted daughter, wife, mother,...
MARSHALLBERG, NC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

NCDOT inspecting two Brunswick Co. bridges; lane closures necessary

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that crews in Brunswick County will inspect the bridges along Sunset Blvd. and N.C. 906. According to the announcement, the northbound lane of the N.C. 906 bridge near Yacht Drive is closed Tuesday, Dec. 13, while crews...
