Holly Ridge, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Holly Ridge.
The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.
Southwest Onslow High School
Dixon High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Southwest Onslow High School
Dixon High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Southwest Onslow High School basketball team will have a game with Dixon High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.
Southwest Onslow High School
Dixon High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
