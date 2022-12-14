ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Aiken.

The Hilton Head High Island School basketball team will have a game with Aiken High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:00.

Hilton Head High Island School
Aiken High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Aiken High School basketball team will have a game with Silver Bluff High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Aiken High School
Silver Bluff High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

