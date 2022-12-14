ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Middleborough, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Middleborough.

The Dartmouth High School basketball team will have a game with Middleborough High School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.

Dartmouth High School
Middleborough High School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Dartmouth High School basketball team will have a game with Middleborough High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Dartmouth High School
Middleborough High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

