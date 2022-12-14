Middleborough, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The love of an animal is the greatest blessing a family can have. If you are thinking about bringing a pet into your home, consider adoption. On Wet Nose Wednesday, we cater to the hundreds of beautiful animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. With the help of local shelters, we share their stories, and this week, we head to New Bedford where a young lab is starting to come out of her shell.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO