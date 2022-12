MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Your TGIF starts out dry and cold with a ton of sun with highs around 60 degrees. This weekend, we'll be tracking a feature working along the Gulf Coast that will bring changes to your weekend forecast. Clouds and rain will be around Saturday. Plan for scattered showers, no thunderstorms, just the kind of weather that you'll need to keep the poncho and the umbrella close just in case. The additional clouds and rain-cooled air means daytime highs will only reach the mid and upper 50s Saturday. Wake up temps fall near freezing Sunday morning with many locations in the low 30s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs holding in the 50s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 HOURS AGO