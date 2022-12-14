Shoreline, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Shoreline.
The Cedarcrest High School basketball team will have a game with Shorewood High School on December 13, 2022, 19:15:00.
Cedarcrest High School
Shorewood High School
December 13, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Marysville-Pilchuck High School basketball team will have a game with Shorecrest High School on December 13, 2022, 19:15:00.
Marysville-Pilchuck High School
Shorecrest High School
December 13, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0