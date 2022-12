Ripon, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A fatal accident in Dublin recently claimed the life of Nicholas Garcia, a resident of Castro Valley, age 31. The collision occurred along the westbound I-580 ramp toward north I-680 around 3:10 a.m. An incident report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that Garcia was going at a high rate of speed in a BMW 540i along the ramp when he lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into the concrete divider. The vehicle then overturned.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO