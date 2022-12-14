ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Holland Christian girls use big run to top Holland

By Lukas Cimbal
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40M7eB_0jhkdazm00

HOLLAND - After Holland senior Ariana Gray made a 16-footer from the baseline to cut Holland Christian's lead to 16-8 with 2:12 left in the first quarter, it looked as if the two neighborhood rivals might be in for a closely contested battle.

The Maroons had other ideas, though, as they scored the next 34 points of the game over a 12 minute and 10 second span to help Holland Christian to a 66-13 win over Holland on Tuesday night.

"I'm really proud of the girls and the way they locked down defensively, especially when we went to our half-court defense," said Holland Christian coach Levi Painter. "That led to transition points and the girls shot it really well tonight. We hit a bunch of 3s and that's kind of what sparked us was our defense and our rebounding, which led right into transition."

Holland Christian (2-2) jumped out to a 17-8 lead after the first quarter thanks to Tryna VanderZwaag's eight points. The Maroons really got things rolling in the second quarter, as they outscored the Dutch 22-0 in the period. VanderZwaag and Camryn VandenBosch buried triples to start the quarter, Tianna Stygstra scored two straight baskets in the paint, Bria Lampen drained a corner 3 and scored on a driving layup, Kierea Smits had two straight buckets, and Paige Phelps drilled a wing 3 just before the halftime buzzer to make it 39-8 Maroons at halftime.

Subscribe:Get complete local sports coverage with this special offer

"I think we just stepped it up by playing more aggressive defense and playing as one," Lampen, who finished with 12 points and three steals, said in regards to her team's impressive spurt. "We all communicated really well on offense and defense. We also pushed the ball on the fast break and saw the court better to find our (open) teammates. We work a lot on making the extra pass and getting our teammates open for a better shot. We had good energy this game and I think that just really showed in the outcome of it."

Holland (1-3) had a rough go of it all night, as the Dutch were never able to get any sort of flow going on offense or defense against the hot-shooting Maroons.

"Holland Christian is a very good team and we knew that coming in," said acting Holland head coach Kristen Slotman. "But when you have (a young team), it's also tough to explain to them how much effort they need to give on a consistent basis. I think we gave a really good effort the first part of our (defensive possessions), but then as soon as a shot went up, we decided to either take the rest of the possession off or we thought we did our work well enough that we were just gonna get the rebound.

So this team needs to learn what fighting for the full quarter means rather than what they think they need to do. It's a learning experience for sure."

Painter was happy with the efforts he got from his entire team.

"It was the whole team tonight," he said. "We're pretty strict on shot selection and when they move the ball, they're gonna get good shots. I was really proud of the girls making that extra pass and that's why we shot it so well. We have a deep team, so playing time is tough to get for those last seven on the bench. 'Five is one' is kind of the motto that we run with and they play like that on the court no matter who is out there."

VanderZwaag paced Holland Christian with 13 points and eight assists. Stygstra and Lampen both added 12 points, while VandenBosch chipped in eight points for the Maroons.

Gray led Holland with seven points, four steals, and three blocks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Waters Edge unveils high-tech golf range

A driving range in West Michigan incorporated new golf data technology that can also gamify the range. Waters Edge Golf Course, recently said Tuesday, Dec. 13, it opened Toptracer at The Bunker at Waters Edge Golf Course, 1100 Ramshorn Drive in Fremont. “Toptracer is transforming the everyday driving range experience...
FREMONT, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Portage school board appoints new member to fill vacancy

PORTAGE, MI -- The Portage Board of Education appointed Ean P. Hamilton to fill a vacant seat on the board during Monday’s meeting. Hamilton was one of 28 applicants who applied to replace school board member Rusty Rathburn, who retired in November, after being on the board since 2008. She will serve the remainder of his six-year term ending on Dec. 31, 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids names development team

An ambitious Grand Rapids development project now has its development team. Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids (BWSGR) announced its development team Monday, Dec. 12, and co-founder and President Preston Sain told GRBJ the capital campaign can now begin in earnest. “This is one of the final steps needed for us to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Road to 'The Docks' begins in Muskegon's Bluffton neighborhood

Work has begun on a new development in Muskegon’s Bluffton neighborhood; however, several homeowners say the project is not a welcome one. So far, the project has been four years in the making. Located on what used to be Pigeon Hill, the $100 million development known as “The Docks” will feature 240 new upscale homes, as well as townhomes and condominiums.
MUSKEGON, MI
1077 WRKR

Have You Seen Missing Kalamazoo Woman Heather Kelley?

Please share this article and help us find Heather Kelley of Kalamazoo. 35-year-old Heather Kelley was last seen on the evening of Saturday, December 10, 2022. Kelley left her home around 9 p.m. that evening and called her children around 10:20 p.m. to tell them she would be home soon. Unfortunately, that was the last time anyone heard from her. The next day Heather's truck was found abandoned near the corner of Sprinkle Road and East Michigan in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy