Returning to Cullman, Alabama, on July 20-22, Rock The South 2023 will sweep you off your feet with their all-star lineup. The festival, Rock The South, was initially organized to celebrate the state’s recovery from the tornadoes that wreaked havoc on the area. Since then, Rock The South has expanded and given out what it offers to several community partners, including Alabama Veterans, The Link of Cullman County, Curts Closet, Cullman City Parks, and many others.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO