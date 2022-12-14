ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgemere, MD

Edgemere, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Edgemere.

The Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School basketball team will have a game with Sparrows Point High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Carver Center for Arts & Technology High School basketball team will have a game with Sparrows Point High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

