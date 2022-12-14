ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.

The Manchester High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:00.

Manchester High School
George Wythe High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The King William High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Jefferson High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

King William High School
Thomas Jefferson High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The George Wythe High School basketball team will have a game with Armstrong High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

George Wythe High School
Armstrong High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Landstown High School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.

Landstown High School
John Marshall High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

