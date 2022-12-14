Richmond, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Richmond.
The Manchester High School basketball team will have a game with George Wythe High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:00.
Manchester High School
George Wythe High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The King William High School basketball team will have a game with Thomas Jefferson High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.
King William High School
Thomas Jefferson High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The George Wythe High School basketball team will have a game with Armstrong High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
George Wythe High School
Armstrong High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Landstown High School basketball team will have a game with John Marshall High School on December 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Landstown High School
John Marshall High School
December 14, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
