Timonium, MD

Timonium, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Timonium.

The Harford Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dulaney High School on December 14, 2022, 13:00:00.

Harford Technical High School
Dulaney High School
December 14, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Harford Technical High School basketball team will have a game with Dulaney High School on December 14, 2022, 14:30:00.

Harford Technical High School
Dulaney High School
December 14, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

