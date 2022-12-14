ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, GA

Decatur, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Decatur.

The Eagle's Landing Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Columbia High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:01.

Eagle's Landing Christian Academy
Columbia High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:01
Varsity Coed Basketball

The Southwest DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia High School on December 14, 2022, 14:00:00.

Southwest DeKalb High School
Columbia High School
December 14, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

The Southwest DeKalb High School basketball team will have a game with Columbia High School on December 14, 2022, 15:30:00.

Southwest DeKalb High School
Columbia High School
December 14, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy