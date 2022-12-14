ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Middletown, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The Brandywine High School basketball team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on December 14, 2022, 12:30:00.

Brandywine High School
St. Georges Technical High School
December 14, 2022
12:30:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

