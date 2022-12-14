ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘SuperCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery’s “SuperCash” game were:

10-15-16-18-31-35, Doubler: Y

(ten, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-five; Doubler: Y)

¶ Maximum prize: $350,000

The Associated Press

Semi-auto gun ban only part of solution, Illinois House told

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — At an Illinois House committee hearing Thursday, researchers and community activists said having fewer firearms in communities will help stop bloodshed — from the persistent gun violence haunting Chicago to mass shootings like the one at a suburban July Fourth parade — but this must be followed by programs to change attitudes and give people alternatives.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

Holcomb says he's focused on last years as Indiana governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing any future plans, instead saying that he is focusing on the state legislative session that starts in early January that will adopt the spending plan guiding state government through his remaining time as governor. In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Holcomb voiced no second thoughts about his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic that soured his relationship with many conservatives. Holcomb also passed on a chance to endorse former Vice President Mike Pence — his predecessor as governor — in a possible 2024 Republican White House run against former President Donald Trump CONSERVATIVE TENSIONS
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Court upholds Connecticut's transgender athlete policy

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday dismissed a challenge to Connecticut’s policy of allowing transgender girls to compete in girls high school sports, rejecting arguments by four cisgender runners who said they were unfairly forced to race against transgender athletes. A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City upheld a lower court judge’s dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the policy. The panel said the four cisgender athletes lacked standing to sue — in part because their claims that they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic scholarship opportunities were speculative. “All four Plaintiffs regularly competed at state track championships as high school athletes, where Plaintiffs had the opportunity to compete for state titles in different events,” the decision said. “And, on numerous occasions, Plaintiffs were indeed “champions,” finishing first in various events, even sometimes when competing against (transgender athletes).” The judges added, “Plaintiffs simply have not been deprived of a ‘chance to be champions.’”
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The result: blistering criticism and tense confrontations at county board meetings in some parts of Michigan. Critics had pleaded with elected commissioners to intervene. There is nothing in state law that “requires a local health officer to give notice, allow comment or obtain approval by a board of commissioners before issuing an order,” appeals court Judge Jane Markey wrote in a 3-0 opinion Thursday.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Transportation workers find human heart in salt pile

MCEWEN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human heart in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation facility. Workers at the facility in McEwen were combining products to make brine Thursday when they came across something unusual that was later confirmed to be an adult male human heart, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told news outlets. Officers were searching other salt piles at the facility Friday. “We are treating this as a crime scene. We are working very diligently to find or not find anything else at this location,” Davis told WKRN-TV. “At this time we don’t feel that anybody’s safety is in question.” He said the salt had dehydrated the organ, which resembled a rock when it was found. It’s unclear how long the heart was there.
MCEWEN, TN
The Associated Press

Joan Gabel joins Securian Financial board of directors

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 16, 2022-- Joan Gabel, president of the University of Minnesota, was elected to the Securian Financial board of directors at the company’s December board meeting. She will assume her role as a director on January 1, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005464/en/ Joan Gabel, Securian Financial board member and president of the University of Minnesota (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSOURI STATE
The Associated Press

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

