Redford Charter Township, MI

Redford, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Redford.

The Robichaud High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:01.

Robichaud High School
Thurston High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Robichaud High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on December 13, 2022, 21:00:01.

Robichaud High School
Thurston High School
December 13, 2022
21:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

High school basketball game info.

