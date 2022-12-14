Redford, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Redford.
The Robichaud High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:01.
Robichaud High School
Thurston High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Robichaud High School basketball team will have a game with Thurston High School on December 13, 2022, 21:00:01.
Robichaud High School
Thurston High School
December 13, 2022
21:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0