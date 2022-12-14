Covington, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Covington.
The KIPP Atlanta Collegiate basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:01.
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Newton High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Salem High School basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.
Salem High School
Newton High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball
