Covington, GA

Covington, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Covington.

The KIPP Atlanta Collegiate basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on December 13, 2022, 20:00:01.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Newton High School
December 13, 2022
20:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Salem High School basketball team will have a game with Newton High School on December 14, 2022, 13:30:00.

Salem High School
Newton High School
December 14, 2022
13:30:00
Junior Varsity Coed Basketball

thechampionnewspaper.com

Arabia Mountain coach collects career win 300

Arabia Mountain High School girls’ basketball coach Jerry Jackson picked up career win No. 300 on Dec. 10 when the Arabia Mountain Lady Rams’ defeated Clarke Central 65-23 on the road. Jackson is in his sixth season (2018-2023) at Arabia Mountain – where he has gone 109-24. His...
LITHONIA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Blown call in Cedar Grove loss highlights bigger problems in sports

Officiating sports must be a difficult job, but poor officiating across all levels of sports can lower the quality of what is supposed to be entertaining. Cedar Grove High School’s state championship loss on Dec. 10 is still on my mind. The Cedar Grove Saints’ defense turned the opposing offense over on downs twice in the red zone and forced several other turnovers throughout the game. The Saints’ defense is loaded with college talent, including athletes who have committed to Ohio State, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Connecticut, and other top-tier college programs.
ELLENWOOD, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Rockdale County eighth-graders chosen for REACH Scholarships

CONYERS — Three more Rockdale County Public Schools eighth-grade students embarked on a life-changing journey as the district’s newest cohort of REACH Georgia Scholars — Brielle Burrow of Edwards Middle School, Patrick Fovie of Conyers Middle School, Oyinkansola Omotoso of Memorial Middle School. Each student will receive a $10,000 scholarship upon completion of the REACH Georgia program and high school graduation.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WGAU

Christmas comes early for Georgia: Former Ohio State MVP delivers loads of motivation

ATHENS — Christmas came early for Kirby Smart and his coaching staff in the form of former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee and his Twitter account. Just when it seemed Georgia football might be in danger of losing its competitive edge on the heels of the program’s first-ever 13-0 season, the former Buckeye star served up prime motivation for the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal on Dec. 31.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Hugh Freeze Just Flipped Top Miami Commit

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze scored a major recruiting win on Tuesday. Connor Lew, a four-star offensive lineman from Georgia, flipped his commitment from Miami to Auburn. He posted a statement on Twitter thanking Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal, but decided to make a change that "more closely aligned with my long-term objectives."
AUBURN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

9 DeKalb County schools removed from Georgia Improvement Lists

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hard work is paying off in DeKalb County. The school district announced Monday that several schools are now off the state’s improvement list. Back in 2019, 25 schools were identified by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) as needing Comprehensive Support and...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president

The Atlanta Commercial Board of REALTORS (ACBR) named its next president and it just so happens to be the first Black man to lead the 112-year-old organization. T. Dallas Smith & Co. founder and CEO T. Dallas Smith was named president of the ACBR this week. He will officially begin his history-making tenure on New […] The post T. Dallas Smith named first Black ACBR president appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
