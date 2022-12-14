ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoolcraft, MI

Schoolcraft, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Schoolcraft.

The Marshall High School basketball team will have a game with Schoolcraft High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Marshall High School
Schoolcraft High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

The Marshall High School basketball team will have a game with Schoolcraft High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Marshall High School
Schoolcraft High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Mattawan boys hoops stays undefeated with win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Mattawan boys basketball team improved its record to 3-0 for the first time since 2018 with a 69-57 road win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix on Tuesday. The Wildcats held a 13-11 lead after one quarter, then extended their advantage to 30-20 at halftime, before creating even more separation with a 48-33 margin heading into the final frame.
MATTAWAN, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

No injuries reported after Schoolcraft Township head-on crash

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two drivers were unharmed after a head-on collision in Schoolcraft Township Thursday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Portage crash: Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured. The crash happened at the intersection of Portage Road and U Avenue when one...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
103.3 WKFR

At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022

When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison, already serving in Indiana

A Dowagiac man has been sentenced to prison time in Cass County Circuit Court. This, after already being in prison in Indiana and on Parole in Michigan. The incident happened in September 2017 near Cassopolis. Police say that 51-year-old Thomas Mosier, Jr and another person broke into a barn to...
DOWAGIAC, MI
abc57.com

Crews respond to barn fire in Edwardsburg

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- Crews battled a barn fire on the 1200 block of Airport Road. Firefighters were called to the scene just after 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The Niles Fire Department and Howard Township Fire both responded to the scene. ABC57 is told that nobody was injured in the fire.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
theevreport.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Mashed

The Story Behind The Rise And Fall Of Hot 'N Now

If you ask a former '80s or '90s kid from the Midwest, chances are they remember Hot 'n Now. Cheap burgers, cheap fries, and a drink delivered fresh, hot, and fast! No inside seating and no counter to order from. Just a simple menu and a drive-thru window. Hot 'n Now was the brainchild of experienced franchisee William "Bill" Van Domelen, who wanted to perfect the fast food model with an emphasis on "fast."
STURGIS, MI
1240 WJIM

Should It Be Completely Illegal To Feed Deer In All of Michigan?

A conversation I've seen pop up many times, especially it seems near Wintertime, is whether or not it should be legal to feed deer in Michigan, as a whole. Now, some people may wonder why it should ever be illegal since all we're doing is giving the cute little deer some food and helping them out. After all, we have more birds than deer and we definitely don't skimp when it comes to birdseed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Bell's Brewery tweaks 'Two Hearted IPA' brand, expands portfolio with Hazy Hearted IPA

Bell's Brewery is expanding its Two Hearted portfolio, a move that includes a slight tweak to the label of one of America's most beloved craft beers. The Comstock-based brewery, completing its first full year under Lion ownership, announced Thursday it will release a new Hazy Hearted IPA, a hazy version of Two Hearted IPA, and a Hearted IPA Variety Pack that will include another new release exclusive to the pack: Big Hearted, an imperial IPA at 9.5%...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy