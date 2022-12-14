ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tualatin.

The Sherwood High School basketball team will have a game with Tualatin High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Sherwood High School
Tualatin High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Cleveland High School basketball team will have a game with Tualatin High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Cleveland High School
Tualatin High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

