Tualatin, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tualatin.
The Sherwood High School basketball team will have a game with Tualatin High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
Sherwood High School
Tualatin High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Cleveland High School basketball team will have a game with Tualatin High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Cleveland High School
Tualatin High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
