Dallas, OR

Dallas, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

The West Albany High School basketball team will have a game with Dallas High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

West Albany High School
Dallas High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

fishduck.com

Lanning and Lupoi: Questions Reveal Grave Concerns or Oregon’s Upside?

We have had some provocative defensive analyses articles this week, and when I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from revolut casino for a bit–we both arrived at some similar thoughts about Oregon defense for 2023. We started this week with first reviewing the season, and then breaking down the Oregon State game while raising some great questions in the process. We have had some good discussions in the forum-with-decorum, and I now wanted to consider some final questions in looking back at the Oregon 2022 defense under Coach Lanning and Coach Lupoi.
EUGENE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Lebanon schools move ahead with addition, 6th-grader migration

Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak. Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell,...
LEBANON, OR
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
DEPOE BAY, OR
KXL

Another Fatal Crash in Northeast Portland

(Portland, OR) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash last night in Northeast Portland. It happened at Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Halleck Street, just north of Columbia Boulevard. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the pedestrian deceased. The driver remained at the scene. This is the 63rd fatal traffic crash in Portland this year, and that 29th involving a pedestrian.
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Weird Things Oregon Coast Sands Can Do

(Oregon Coast) – We all love to have it squishing beneath our feet, take long walks on it at sunset holding hands (yay for cliches), or maybe build a castle in it. Sand is by far and away one of the biggest attractions of the Oregon coast, but few know what it can do or what's going on beneath it. Sand in this region is full of surprises, not the least of which is the fact that every beach has different elements in it. Sometimes you can see it in the different colors and granules; other times you have to look in a microscope. (Above: Lincoln City, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
NEWPORT, OR
klcc.org

Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5

Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
ALBANY, OR
alamedahistory.org

A hidden place called Gleneyrie

Today, we think of the Alameda neighborhood as one contiguous area with well-recognized boundaries: The city’s Office of Neighborhood Involvement identifies Alameda as that area from Prescott on the north to Knott on the south; from NE 21st on the west to NE 33rd on the East. One single named neighborhood today, containing about 2,400 dwellings and more than 5,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Benton's top employee sought to ditch Corvallis for sunny Florida

Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
