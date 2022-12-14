ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craigmont, ID

Craigmont, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Craigmont.

The Kendrick Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.

Kendrick Senior High School
Highland High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Kendrick Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.

Kendrick Senior High School
Highland High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

“Dynamic” Frigid Weather System to Hit the Northwest (Listen/Watch)

LEWISTON, ID – The National Weather Service in Spokane says the potential for snow and extreme cold temperatures is looking more and more probable over the next several days. Andy Brown, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, says the next weather system coming down from the north this weekend is “dynamic” and there is a high probability of temperatures which are much below average.
SPOKANE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Kooskia Man Arrested Following Dispute

GRANGEVILLE, ID – A 49-year-old Kooskia man was arrested yesterday on a felony assault charge for allegedly brandishing a firearm during a dispute. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call involving an intoxicated person who had pulled a firearm on another person who resided in the home. The reporting party had left the residence.
KOOSKIA, ID
yaktrinews.com

Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
PULLMAN, WA
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

ALERT: US 12 Blocked East of Kooskia

ALERT: US 12 near milepost 135 is blocked due to a collision involving a semi. The Idaho State Police is on the scene. “The entire hwy is blocked. There is no estimate on when the scene will be cleared,” ISP says. For reference, the unincorporated town of Lowell is...
KOOSKIA, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, December 13, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, December 13, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ Abandoned 911. On callback no answer. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-M10778 Domestic Dispute. Incident Address : 1100 BLK S HARRISON ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 00:47. Can hear yelling and stomping -...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murder victims' hands bagged at scene to preserve possible evidence: coroner

MOSCOW, Idaho - The hands of four murder victims stabbed in their house off the University of Idaho campus on Nov. 13 may hold evidence that is crucial to the unsolved case. Police are still working to determine who killed the four college students – Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; and Madison Mogen, 21 – while they were sleeping in their off-campus home between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, a Sunday.
MOSCOW, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy