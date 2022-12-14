Craigmont, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Craigmont.
The Kendrick Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 13, 2022, 19:30:00.
Kendrick Senior High School
Highland High School
December 13, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Kendrick Senior High School basketball team will have a game with Highland High School on December 13, 2022, 18:00:00.
Kendrick Senior High School
Highland High School
December 13, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0