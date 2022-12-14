Springfield, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Oregon Ducks men’s basketball got off to a skittish start this season. The Ducks are 6-5 through the team’s first 11 games. While they have won four of the last five games, they’ve earned losses to the stiffest of competition in UConn, Houston, and UCLA this year.
Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak. Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell,...
WEED, Cali -- The people of Lincoln Heights neighborhood had a meeting December 13, 2022 about the status of their settlement with Roseburg. Families met at the 'Son of Italy' with attorney Russell Reiner to discuss when families will be able to rebuild their homes. The Lincoln Heights neighborhood was...
The group of former Oregon players headed to Nevada continues to grow. Former Ducks edge rusher Adrian Jackson Jr., who left the program this summer and completed his degree at UO, announced his commitment to the Wolf Pack on Thursday. Jackson, who was entering his fifth-year redshirt-junior season, has two...
Philomath High School and Philomath Academy classrooms will be shut down on Tuesday because of a sewer system problem, Superintendent of Schools Susan Halliday announced on Monday. “Today, they were starting to notice some things in the forestry facility — and that’s the lowest base of anything,” Halliday said. “And...
Oregon is trending for Cypress (Texas) Cy Ranch four-star defensive lineman Ashton Porter heading into another visit to Oregon this weekend. After talking to a source with knowledge of the recruitment, I’ve logged a 247Sports Crystal Ball in favor of the Ducks. Porter has raved about the Pac 12...
Late Tuesday night the Washington Huskies sent out an offer to Washington State’s 4-star quarterback commit Sam Leavitt from West Linn, Oregon. The offer signaled the end of the Huskies relationship with their own 4-star QB commit Lincoln Kienholz who was recently offered by Ohio State. The flip of...
PORTLAND, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Jonathan Smith of the Oregon State Beavers looks on during a game against Montana State at Providence Park on September 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images) Braiden Bell | Oregon Sports News. What a time to be an Oregon...
The transfer portal expanded this year to a 45-day window starting December 5th, and another 15-day window that begins May 1st. When the one-year wait period for transfers ended in 2018, we saw a significant rise in the numbers of players that have entered the portal and the numbers keep rising every year. This year is no exception and another record number of players will have entered this transfer portal before the window closes.
Quinn Strickler got an early start Dec. 1, but traffic was backed up even at 4:45 p.m. on Southwest 53rd Street on the way to the Benton County Fairgrounds and its Pastega Christmas Light Display. The Corvallis resident and her daughter Aubrey, 4, were still one of the first cars...
Topp-It hopes to open its new take-out meals shop sometime in late January. Construction appears to be in its final phase at the building on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg, across from Roseburg High School. Co-owner Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that he and his...
City of Roseburg buildings will close for the Christmas holiday on Friday December 23rd and Monday December 26th. That includes City Hall, the Roseburg Public Safety Center, Roseburg Public Library and other City buildings. In addition, the library will be closed for Christmas Eve on Saturday December 24th. The library will resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th.
An Oakridge man is facing charges after hitting a child with his car, while trying to drive around a holiday parade. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw 69-year-old Michael Edward Boardrow speed around the annual ‘Parade of Lights’ on Saturday night, disregarding police and fire emergency lights. The child – a 9-year-old handing out candy canes at the event – was struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the early hours of Saturday in Albany. Police arrested 49-year-old Matthew James Dreyer after community info helped to locate his car, which matched the one that struck and killed a woman in the 1500 block of Geary Street at around 4:30 a.m.
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Southern Oregon Coast Charm Trail awaits those in search of a new downtime addiction. There are hidden charms, limited edition charms, and charms that fit businesses' themes. The Charm Trail was first started by the Coos Art Museum in 2016 as a central spot...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The recently-evacuated GuestHouse Inn and Suites had numerous health and life safety code violations that made it unsuitable for human habitation, according to an inspection carried out by the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal’s Office said an inspection of the GuestHouse was carried...
Benton County’s top employee applied for administrator jobs in Florida as recently as 2022, looking to get closer, he said, to his passions of sailing and scuba diving. Joe Kerby said he saw job openings running cities and counties in Florida as a chance to practice water sports he cares about — and bonding time with family — after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
ROSEBURG, Ore. – Senator Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg) will be retiring from the Oregon Legislature, his office announced on December 15. Senator Heard’s decision will be effective starting January 1, 2023. Although he left the possibility of returning to politics open, his departure marks the end of eight years of service as Roseburg’s Senate representative in Salem. Senator Heard said he made the decision to retire to have more time to spend with his family and raise his sons. A replacement for Senator Heard’s position was not mentioned in his statement.
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
Current Records: California Riverside 6-3; Oregon 5-5 The California Riverside Highlanders are staying on the road Wednesday to face off against the Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 14 at Matthew Knight Arena. The Highlanders will be seeking to avenge the 71-65 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 1 of last year.
