Gilroy, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

SAN JOSE -- A male driver was killed in a solo crash earlier Wednesday morning -- the 64th traffic death of the year in the South Bay city.San Jose police said officers responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision around 1:59 a.m.The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Acura Sedan, driven by an adult male, was traveling eastbound on Capitol Expressway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a palm tree in the center median south of Seven Trees Boulevard. The male driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.San Jose streets have proven to be particularly deadly this year. 64 people have died in 2022 in 62 separate traffic collisions. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO