Gilroy, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Three lottery players in the South Bay and one on the Peninsula combined to take home $6 million in winnings from Scratchers tickets recently, according to the California Lottery. Thomas Nguyen won a $2 million jackpot playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers he bought at a 7-Eleven store on Kooser...
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
(KRON) – A Bay Area restaurant is dealing with the impact of burglaries at two of its locations over the weekend. Curry Up Now, which serves Indian street-style food, had its San Jose and Oakland locations broken into on Sunday and Saturday. Both locations are currently open, however the business is not accepting cash until […]
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
According to KSCO owner Michael Zwerling, local programming at the Santa Cruz AM radio station could be coming to an end. Zwerling has been trying for weeks to sell the station, and he says if he has no takers, he'll convert the station to all syndicated programming on Jan. 1.
It was a day of giggles an firsts for 3-year-old Stevie Papke and her sister Morgan. They've never experienced snow until now. Mount Hamilton is covered in snow after days of pouring rain, and makes for a great winter playground for Bay Area residents. Stevie made her first snow angel...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was taken into custody on Saturday in connection with a 2017 homicide, the San Jose Police Department said. Keith Dupee, 36, is accused of killing 63-year-old Samuel Choi. Choi was stabbed on June 10, 2017, near Everglade Avenue and King Road. He was hospitalized for […]
Watsonville firefighters attack a fire that broke out in a two-story home on the 400 block East Beach Street Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Jon Goulding said the blaze opened up in a second floor portion of the home that is divided into several units. Firefighters were able to largely snuff out the flames within 20 minutes of the 9:20am incident. Three people were taken to the hospital for observation. Goulding said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
SAN JOSE -- A male driver was killed in a solo crash earlier Wednesday morning -- the 64th traffic death of the year in the South Bay city.San Jose police said officers responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Seven Trees Boulevard to investigate a solo vehicle traffic collision around 1:59 a.m.The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2002 Acura Sedan, driven by an adult male, was traveling eastbound on Capitol Expressway at a high rate of speed. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a palm tree in the center median south of Seven Trees Boulevard. The male driver succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.San Jose streets have proven to be particularly deadly this year. 64 people have died in 2022 in 62 separate traffic collisions. The previous high mark was 60 traffic deaths in 1997.
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 17, where it meets Idylwild Road at 9:16 a.m. According to the officials, a black 2013 Toyota was going west on Idylwild Road when it turned left to go onto the highway and came directly into the path of a gray Ford Mustang. The Ford hit the Toyota on the driver’s side.
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
THE SAN JOSE City Council has opened the door for a developer who wants to build thousands of homes on a massive former golf course on the East Side. In a unanimous decision last week, the council voted to loosen traffic impact policies and pave a path for possible development on large parcels of private recreation lands, including the 114-acre former Pleasant Hills Golf Course.
Two people died in San Jose of suspected exposure, increasing the recent cold-weather-related death toll in the Bay Area to at least four amid plunging temperatures that have prompted a freeze warning for Wednesday morning. The two latest victims were found in the 95112 zip code, which includes downtown San...
The city of San Jose is poised to add 32,000 new homes in the northern part of town over the next several years. A plan that had been originally approved in 2005, which was stalled by legal battles, is apparently moving forward once again, according to a recent news release. Santa Clara County had sued San Jose over traffic concerns that the massive development project might create, but now, all sides are apparently on the same page.
Two Killed, Four Injured in a Multi-Vehicle Accident on Highway 101. Two people were killed, and four suffered significant injuries following a freak accident on US Highway 101 that led to a multi-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the deadly collision occurred when a tree fell along the highway’s southbound lanes onto a moving car in the early morning of December 11, 2022.
