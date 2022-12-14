Battle Ground, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Hillsboro’s Carolina Echevarria doesn’t have to worry so much about the weather anymore. For 14 years, Echevarria worked at a Cornelius nursery, counting and inventorying plants. The hours were long and the pay was minimal. Echevarria, 51, sometimes worked upwards of 15 hours a day during the busy planting season, and made just $10 an hour as recently as 2016. Beyond the work, she said, the weather wore her down.

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO