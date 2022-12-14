ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Ground, WA

Battle Ground, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Battle Ground.

The Battle Ground High School basketball team will have a game with Prairie High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Battle Ground High School
Prairie High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Columbia River High School basketball team will have a game with Battle Ground High School on December 13, 2022, 19:00:00.

Columbia River High School
Battle Ground High School
December 13, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

