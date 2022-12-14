ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita woman pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zur1O_0jhkcY0900

Hayley Wilkinson, 30, on Friday pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence in connection with a fatal hit and run accident.

On Jan. 9, 2021, just after midnight, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Woodlawn Ct., where a woman, later identified as Wilkinson, hit pedestrian John Eyster, 44.  Eyster was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sentencing for Wilkerson will take place in March.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxkansas.com

Murder suspect arrested in SE Wichita

It all started with a chase in southeast Wichita Thursday afternoon that was followed by a standoff and ended with Saul Chavez Valenciana in handcuffs. When police found a body in rural Sumner County a couple of weeks ago, they arrested another suspect just days later. Police have been searching for Valenciana on it ever since investigators determined an altercation caused that death. Now, people who live nearby where events unfolded Thursday say this was the last thing they expected.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Wichita man gets life without parole in triple murder case

A Wichita man has been sentenced to life without parole in connection with a triple homicide that happened eight years ago. A judge handed down the sentence for 49-year-old Vinh Van Nguyen, who pleaded guilty in November to one count of capital murder. Van Nguyen was arrested after the June,...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Crime Stoppers: Shooting near SE Wichita convenience store

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police need help in finding three people suspected of firing several shots at a busy convenience store in southeast Wichita. Surveillance video shows a dark-colored four-door car speeding out of the QuikTrip parking lot at 31st street south and Southeast Blvd. around 2:30 in the morning on December 9.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Surveillance footage shows SUV crash into E. Wichita business

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video from inside a store near Central and Edgemoor, in east Wichita, showed a scene of chaos that disrupted what began as a casual day. A little after 9 a.m. surveillance footage from inside Finley’s Hobbies showed an SUV crash into the store. No one was hurt but the crash left substantial damage.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita man sentenced to life without parole for triple homicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 49-year-old man who killed three people in southeast Wichita more than eight years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Vinh Van Nguyen was sentenced Wednesday afternoon. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said Nguyen pleaded guilty on November...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Scammers trying again in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff's Office received five phone calls on Thursday from people saying that they received a phone call from the Reno County Sheriff's Office, from a person identifying themselves as Captain Lutz, and telling people that they have a warrant in Reno County. These callers are then being told they need to pay a large sum of money to pay the warrant off.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
720K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy