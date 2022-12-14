Wichita woman pleads guilty to fatal hit and run accident

Hayley Wilkinson, 30, on Friday pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and driving under the influence in connection with a fatal hit and run accident.

On Jan. 9, 2021, just after midnight, officers were called to the 100 block of E. Woodlawn Ct., where a woman, later identified as Wilkinson, hit pedestrian John Eyster, 44. Eyster was pronounced dead a short time later.

Sentencing for Wilkerson will take place in March.