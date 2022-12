Parents in several secondary school attendance zones in central Loudoun up for a possible change are asking the School Board to wait on the vote. They said there are many factors at play, including students’ mental health, the recent addition of two new Board members, the firing of the superintendent last week and subsequent upheaval. Some said they also feel rezoning secondary schools, then elementary schools early next year, is counterproductive.

