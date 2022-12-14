Cheboygan boys overcome rough second quarter, rally at Newberry

NEWBERRY – Jason Friday is already learning a lot about his basketball team early on this season.

On Tuesday, the Cheboygan boys basketball coach's squad showed plenty of mental resolve as the Chiefs avenged an ugly second quarter, delivered a fantastic second half, and captured a 60-41 Straits Area Conference victory at Newberry.

“That’s the way these kids are – they love to play and they keep thinking about the next play and not the last play,” said Friday. “They keep working hard, and that’s what you need. You come up to the UP, and it’s always a struggle, and we talked about that (Monday), we talked about it before the game, and they just let those things just slip right by them, just kept on playing and kept on grinding, and they made some really good adjustments in the second half.”

The Chiefs (2-1, 1-0 SAC) started off the game in terrific fashion, opening up a 21-9 lead after one quarter of play.

But the second quarter wasn’t good at all for the Chiefs, who surrendered their lead and only scored three points. As a result, they trailed by three at halftime.

But instead of being fazed by the poor quarter, the Chiefs – sparked by the stellar offensive play of senior guard Connor Gibbons – dominated the third with a 21-7 scoring advantage and took a 45-34 lead into the fourth.

Gibbons, who scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half, helped the Chiefs finish off a resilient performance.

“What’s great about Connor is his positive attitude, his work ethic, and he’s just a great kid,” Friday said. “You talk about someone who deserves it, Connor deserves this. He works hard, he never complains, and it’s his senior year, so you just love to see that.”

The second quarter was the low point of the night for the Chiefs, but Friday certainly loved the response from his team, which outscored Newberry 36-14 over the final two quarters.

“(Newberry) switched defenses on us, and we did not play good defense,” Friday said. “It was the complete opposite of what we typically like to play. Our defense was not good, we were committing a lot of fouls, we weren’t making any shots, and it was a struggle for us in that quarter, but Coach (Scott) Hancock said, ‘Hey, you keep those guys out of the paint, we’re going to be in good shape,’ and that was really our focus in the second half. Just keep them out of the paint, keep our guy in front of us, make sure that we pinch gaps and force them to take out-of-control, tough shots, and we really did a great job of rebounding.

“We were outscored 18-3 in the second quarter, and then we only allowed 14 points the rest of the game.”

Dylan Balazovic scored eight points for the Chiefs, who received seven apiece from Kaleb Goodrich and Brennen Thater. Daniel Hudson and Caden Gardner each netted four. Robert Godfrey and Ethan Gibbons chipped in with three apiece.

The victory for the Chiefs sets up a Thursday night SAC showdown with rival St. Ignace, which might just be the favorite to win the conference this season.

“St. Ignace is tough,” Friday said. “They’ve got tremendous shooters, they’re super smart, one of the best teams in the north. They just had a huge win against Boyne City last week to open up the season, and I know our guys are going to grind it out and give it our all.”

In junior varsity action, Cheboygan picked up a 47-36 victory over Newberry. Carson Kiefer led the Chiefs with 14 points, while Jack Ekdahl had 10, Owen Kimbrell had nine, Ethan Goulet had six, Luke Munger had three, Luke Hoskins and Luke Lafrinere each had two, and Josiah Calhoon had one.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Cheboygan boys overcome rough second quarter, rally at Newberry