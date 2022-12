Talladega, December 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO