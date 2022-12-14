'We are better than that': 1st BCSD board meeting since superintendent firing gets heated

Read full article on original website
BCSD board members question if policy was followed for hiring of deputy superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dr. Karen Whitley has been deputy superintendent of the Berkeley County School District for about a month. She was hired by superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon the day after he was hired. At Tuesday night's BCSD board meeting, some board members wanted to know if...
Berkeley Co. Superintendent making $225K per year and other benefits
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One month after the hiring of the new Berkely County Superintendent, Dr. Anthony Dixon, his contract is being released to the public. Dixon’s base salary is $225,000. In addition to the base salary, the contract states Dixon will be eligible to receive up to four percent of Dixon’s annual base salary for each 12-month period from July 1st – June 30th. Dixon will be eligible for incentive compensation based on the Berkeley County School Board’s evaluation of Dixon’s performance.
Former BCSD teacher says the district failed to help provide resources for teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Some teachers in Berkeley County say they do not have the resources they need. “I started to become really discouraged, and I started to become really resentful of how hard I was working and how little I felt it mattered," says Isabel Brown, who was a teacher at BCSD for six years.
Further breakdown of BCSD eventful board meeting: Why hiring practices were focal point
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County School Board met for the first time on Tuesday evening since former superintendent Deon Jackson was fired and Dr. Anthony Dixon was hired. As we began to break down what we learned from the meeting, one of the most important topics...
Ousted BCSD Superintendent brings lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Berkeley County school superintendent has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, members of the school board and his replacement alleging they conspired to oust him from his position. In the filing, former superintendent Deon Jackson claims board members Mac McQuillin, Sally Wofford,...
BCSD board hosts 1st meeting since firing of Superintendent Jackson, Jackson's lawsuit
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A live stream of the board meeting will be available in the embedded media player at the bottom of this page, onABCNews4.com/Watch, or on the ABC News 4 Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. The Berkeley County School Board will meet for the first...
Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley County School District after abrupt firing
Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley …. Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Crash causing major...
