Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023
Berkshire Hathaway maintains a stock portfolio worth hundreds of billions of dollars. Warren Buffett is widely known as one of the greatest investors of all time. It's not a bad idea to take a page out of Buffett's playbook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
Apple was recently worth a whopping $2.4 trillion, yet it's still growing at a good clip. Taiwan Semiconductor is a rare semiconductor manufacturer -- with fat profit margins. Amazon's stock has fallen by half, presenting an attractive buying opportunity. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2022 Ends
The passive income that dividend stocks generate can add up to a lot of money in the long run. The best income stocks are those where management is committed to increasing the payout regularly, and where the dividends are backed by cash-flow growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Zacks.com
4 High-Quality Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying a Year From Now
The U.S. equity market has been highly volatile this year due to uncertainties associated with the coronavirus pandemic, geopolitical tensions and supply-chain challenges. These factors have been taking a toll on various sectors, including technology, retail, automotive and industrial, in the form of rising inflationary pressure, resulting in a massive decline in the major U.S. indexes.
Zacks.com
Zuora (ZUO) May Find a Bottom Soon, Here's Why You Should Buy the Stock Now
ZUO - Free Report) lately. While the stock has lost 10.5% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
Zacks.com
Surviving Market Volatility: 3 Low Beta Stocks to Consider
Wall Street’s history is littered with boom-and-bust stories of investors who got overly aggressive and went on to blow up their accounts later. Legendary commodities trader Ed Seykota once famously warned “There are old traders and there are bold traders, but there are no old, bold traders.” The quote is a simple but valuable reminder that investing is a game of longevity, not a game of boom and bust.
NASDAQ
Want $3,000 in Dividend Income Next Year? Invest $50,000 in These 2 Stocks
Investors looking to boost their income often turn to high-yielding dividend stocks. If they invest in quality stocks, they can generate recurring revenue. If they invest in quality stocks that are currently trading at depressed valuations related to the bear market, they can also benefit from the stock price appreciation that is likely to occur going forward.
Zacks.com
3 Lucrative Growth Stocks Down More Than 30% YTD to Buy Now
The U.S. stock market witnessed its fair share of disappointment in 2022 due to high inflation rates, Fed’s monetary tightening measures with stern interest rate hikes, recessions fears, supply chain hiccups and geopolitical turmoil due to the Ukraine war. The resultant volatility has led to price fall for numerous stocks, creating lucrative investment opportunities.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 16th
HEES - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
3 Construction Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on Their Dips
The construction sector has been swinging back and forth this year. While the coronavirus-related despairs, inflation, tight labor market, Fed’s hawkish stance and residential market slowdown have spooked the market, an emphasis on rebuilding infrastructure proved to be a breather. Focus on infrastructural enhancement around the globe, renewable energy...
Zacks.com
Implied Volatility Surging for Ranger Oil (ROCC) Stock Options
ROCC - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022 $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th
GPOR - Free Report) is an independent natural gas and oil company that is focused on the exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4 downward over the last 60 days. PCB Bancorp...
Zacks.com
Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Ingersoll Rand (IR) Stock
IR - Free Report) is benefiting from strength across its diverse end markets, including mining & construction, energy, transportation, medical and industrial manufacturing despite headwinds from logistics and direct material cost inflation, and supply-chain challenges. Also, strength in the company’s food, life science, water and clean energy businesses are anticipated to drive performance in the near term.
Zacks.com
Bull of the Day: Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)
The bad news for the market is that J Pow is not letting off our collective necks. The Fed Chair doubled down on the FOMC’s intent to keep rates elevated for an extended period of time. Investors are afraid that he will send the economy careening towards recession. However, there is one industry that benefits greatly from higher interest rates. That is the banking industry.
Zacks.com
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Is a Great Choice for 'Trend' Investors, Here's Why
While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
Zacks.com
4 Drug Stocks Up More Than 40% YTD With Room to Grow in 2023
The drug and biotech sector is expected to see a favorable operating environment in 2023 despite macroeconomic uncertainty and the rising risk of a global recession. The drug and biotech sector bounced back in the second half of 2022 from a rather weak performance in the first half. An uptick in M&A deals, strong earnings performance, new drug approvals, a favorable regulatory environment and pipeline successes helped the sector turn around.
Zacks.com
Is SpartanNash (SPTN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
SPTN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Comments / 0