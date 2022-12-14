Read full article on original website
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
We Tried Heritage Kulfi: South Asian Ice Cream DessertsNewyorkStreetfood.comPrinceton, NJ
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
psychologytoday.com
Flirting: What Women and Men Like
Some ways of flirting are better than others at effectively communicating our interest to potential partners. Flirting behaviors that communicate an aspect of emotional commitment are often most appealing to women. In contrast, however, flirting behaviors that suggest physical and sexual interest are often most persuasive to men. Thus, by...
psychologytoday.com
Men Tend to Feel Worse After an Affair. Not So for Women.
Infidelity is the result, not the cause, of deteriorating relationships. Infidelity is strongly predicted by gradual deterioration in relationship quality. Infidelity affects levels of wellbeing more negatively for perpetrators than for victims. Women are more likely than men to benefit from initiating affairs. Infidelity is condemned almost universally, and seen...
I Interviewed 144 Of My Girlfriends About Our Friendships, And What I Found Changed My Life
"Through this process, what surprised me the most are the things that I learned about my friends, even those that I consider my lifelong friends."
Adult daughter struggles with parent's lack of emotional availability
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as witnessed and told to me by a former client who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. “My mom and dad had a toxic relationship, and I think it affected me more than they ever realized,” she confessed during our first session. “Growing up, it felt like my parents were too busy with their own issues to be there for me.”
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
psychologytoday.com
Supporting Adoptive, Foster, and Kinship Families
Babies and toddlers in foster or kinship care need new caregivers to understand the grief that comes with separation from a primary caregiver. Foster, adoptive, and kinship caregivers need high-quality information, support, and resources to care for their children. Practitioners are in a good position to bolster caregivers’ skills and...
MedicalXpress
Why women sometimes stay with abusers: Insights from a Nigerian study
Domestic violence is a public health problem in most parts of the world. A 2021 United Nations report showed that one in three women aged 15-49 years in sub-Saharan Africa had experienced one form of violence or another by an intimate partner. The Nigerian government has set up policies and...
How asexuals navigate romantic relationships
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Though an estimated 1% of people identify as asexual – a sexual orientation most commonly defined as lacking sexual attraction – asexual people remain relatively invisible and are rarely researched. For these reasons, they're frequently subjected to discrimination and stereotyping.
Male gamers pose as women online in new study, are abused beyond belief
Women in Games Argentina conducted a study where professional male Valorant players entered matches while using a voice modulator to sound like women. The result? A shocking severity of verbal abuse, death threats and frustration purely based on their "gender." Unfortunately, this is something that every female gamer could tell...
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
'Gaslighting' Is the Word of the Year. How to Spot Its Common Signs
“Gaslighting” is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year, with searches for the word increasing by 1,740% during 2022. Gaslighting can arise in different contexts, but it's common in romantic relationships, family dynamics, and in medical settings. It’s important to learn how to spot the signs of gaslighting so you...
Everything you need to know about gender pronouns at work
It is increasingly common for professionals of all stripes to include a line in their digital signatures, below their name or title, indicating what gender pronoun they use. That may read something like "she/her/hers" or "they/them/theirs," and specifies how an individual wants to be addressed other than by their name. For some people who are gender nonbinary, or transgender, being misgendered can cause discomfort and anxiety. Advocates stress how important it is that companies develop policies around personal pronoun-use as part of their inclusion efforts, in part so LGBTQ people feel safe at work.More simply, it's a matter of respecting everyone...
The Meaning and Importance of Self-Esteem
Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is madePhoto byDarlene Lancer. People with low self-esteem suffer from a lack of self-confidence despite greater professional and educational opportunities than ever before. Self-confidence is a manifestation of self-esteem and self-worth.
aginginplace.com
Aging in Place: Normalizing Stasis is Ageism
Praying is like a rocking chair – it’ll give you something to do, but it won’t get you anywhere. Historically it was thought a long period of living-working earned “downtime” for the individual. “Here, sit, I will get that for you.” It was a form of respect and cultural expectation. Also, for many minorities experiencing a life of hard work, old age was considered a time of deserved rest (inactivity). Rocking chairs, Rest homes, all equated to the Peak and Decline model of aging.
